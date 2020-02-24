Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Harsco worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Harsco by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 796,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after buying an additional 156,096 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harsco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,995,000 after buying an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Harsco by 495.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 644,412 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Harsco in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

HSC traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. 354,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,513. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.