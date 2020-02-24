Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Middleby worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after acquiring an additional 88,517 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 206,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after acquiring an additional 66,351 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,079,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,667,000 after acquiring an additional 43,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $108.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.81. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $142.98.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

