Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,785 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,464,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,478,000 after purchasing an additional 79,914 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.81.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

