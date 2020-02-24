Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.23 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 14,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

SHEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $48.35. 56,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $50.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.82.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

