Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.25 Million Position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,975 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Knowles worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $55,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Knowles during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of KN stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 12,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,527. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Knowles Corp has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.65 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch purchased 3,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov purchased 5,900 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

