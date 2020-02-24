Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.31 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 48,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

WD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $2.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,014. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 136.36 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $644,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

