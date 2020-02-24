Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.37 Million Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 36,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $37.44. 10,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,343. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

