Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Werner Enterprises worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WERN. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.23.

Werner Enterprises stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,911. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $621.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

