Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.48 Million Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of eHealth worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,952,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,796,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,796,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,592,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,441,000.

In other eHealth news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $138,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,440,919 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

Shares of EHTH traded down $10.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.63. The company had a trading volume of 640,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 0.80. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $152.19.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

