Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.53 Million Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Group 1 Automotive worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI traded down $4.01 on Monday, reaching $102.14. 49,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,454. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.77 and a 12 month high of $110.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.22.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens upped their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.71.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $3,108,900.00. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,156,850 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.