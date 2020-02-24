Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Proofpoint worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,221,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,072,000 after buying an additional 153,761 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth $859,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 572,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,730,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint stock traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.83. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $102.25 and a one year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total value of $610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,686.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,378.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFPT. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

