Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.26% of Evertec worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evertec in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evertec by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.02. 2,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,661. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec Inc has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $37.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

