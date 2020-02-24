Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Silgan worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Silgan by 4,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,294 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 1,423.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,191,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,060,000 after purchasing an additional 231,494 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.90. 8,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,752. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.58.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.