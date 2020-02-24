Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of HubSpot worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in HubSpot by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 645.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.18.

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.34. 27,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,267. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. HubSpot Inc has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

