Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 16,541 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,266.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

FCPT traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,993. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.11. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.47.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $40.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.