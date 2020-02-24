Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,882 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 244,286 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.49 per share, with a total value of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,867,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIX. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,715. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

