Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 552,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Coty worth $6,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COTY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Coty by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,658,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.69. 2,369,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061,469. Coty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Coty’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.93.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $173,466.23. Also, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.