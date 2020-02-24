Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.34% of Mueller Industries worth $6,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 820,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 483,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,853,000 after buying an additional 237,292 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 389,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after buying an additional 64,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

MLI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.87. 28,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,129. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $543.84 million during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLI shares. ValuEngine raised Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood raised Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

