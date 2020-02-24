Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of Gibraltar Industries worth $5,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 98,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ ROCK traded down $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,738. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $35.29 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

