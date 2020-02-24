Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Magellan Health worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,333,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $71.17. 4,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,140. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGLN. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total transaction of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,684.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

