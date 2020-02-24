Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Apergy worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Apergy by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after purchasing an additional 103,028 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apergy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apergy stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. 291,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,206. Apergy Corp has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88.

APY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apergy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

