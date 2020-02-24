Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 21.50 Per Share

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (LON:RIII) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share on Saturday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Rights and Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $10.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RIII traded down GBX 50 ($0.66) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,230 ($29.33). 9,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,271.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,041.24. Rights and Issues Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,341 ($30.79). The company has a market capitalization of $169.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.14.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

