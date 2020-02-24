Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Reaches $36.07 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0708 or 0.00000736 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Binance, C2CX and Gate.io. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011741 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000830 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000104 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Ethfinex, Huobi, OKEx, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit, C2CX, Binance and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

