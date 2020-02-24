Rise (RISE) Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last Week

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Rise has a total market capitalization of $436,882.00 and $433.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00041836 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002583 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000478 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000082 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (CRYPTO:RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,900,983 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

