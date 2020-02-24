RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.27% of RLI worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RLI by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 527.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.36. 10,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,741. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average is $93.13. RLI Corp has a 12-month low of $68.67 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 19.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

