RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce sales of $342.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.20 million and the lowest is $337.96 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $399.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 79.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

