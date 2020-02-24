RM’s (RM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

RM (LON:RM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RM stock opened at GBX 290 ($3.81) on Monday. RM has a 52 week low of GBX 223 ($2.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 284.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 277.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48. The stock has a market cap of $238.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61.

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

