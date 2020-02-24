Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Robert Half International worth $19,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,014,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,818,000 after purchasing an additional 125,632 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 878,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,507,000 after purchasing an additional 48,872 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 770,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 151,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 668,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,223,000 after purchasing an additional 291,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

NYSE RHI traded down $2.54 on Monday, hitting $56.67. 1,311,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.09.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 7.48%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.