Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Robert Half International worth $12,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.86. 34,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,433. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

