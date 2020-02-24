Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,142 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,324,263,000 after purchasing an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 8.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $3,909,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Baxter International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 738,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,626,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $2.81 on Monday, hitting $89.87. 1,346,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.73. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $72.42 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

In other Baxter International news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

