Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 31,459 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.60. 4,167,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,575,306. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.89 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.79%.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

In other news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

