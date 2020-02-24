Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 518 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,280 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Intuit by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.11.

INTU traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.50. 1,237,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.27. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.03 and a 52-week high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

