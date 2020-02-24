Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,699 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after acquiring an additional 31,997 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at about $20,526,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 107,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 73,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period.

VDC traded down $3.11 on Monday, hitting $161.42. 171,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,120. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $138.99 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.64.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

