Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 7,893 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 629,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 597,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $35,843,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 397,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.28. 475,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,269. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.63. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $103.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Argus boosted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

