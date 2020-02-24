Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 32,000 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,903,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 17,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.29.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, reaching $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

