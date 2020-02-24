Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1,210.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,090 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average is $96.75. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

