Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,691,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $71.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

