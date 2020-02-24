Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 16,000 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 374.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,276 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.48.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,218 shares of company stock valued at $12,038,854 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $5.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.23. 97,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,659. Fortinet Inc has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $121.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

