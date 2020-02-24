Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 3,813 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 360.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $7.58 on Monday, hitting $155.67. 233,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of FedEx to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.76.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

