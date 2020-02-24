Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 866 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 28,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 337,806 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 336,635 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,976,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 38.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 223,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $7.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $372.24. 417,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,115,819. The firm has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $392.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

