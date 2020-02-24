Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 87,125 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 12,446.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,076,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 214,638 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,121,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 259,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after purchasing an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.74.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 218,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 323,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,123. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $71.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

