Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 386,711 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 22.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,866,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,604,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,895,000 after buying an additional 4,946,430 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,594,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,640,000 after buying an additional 4,524,900 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,319,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,826,000 after buying an additional 2,770,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Itau Unibanco by 3,000.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,183,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 2,113,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITUB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Itau Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Itau Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

