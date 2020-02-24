Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,143 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 108,069 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after purchasing an additional 32,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 30,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,570. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.