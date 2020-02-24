Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

YUM traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,418. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.16. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.50 and a 52-week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,254.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

