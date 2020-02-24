Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 808,099 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Continental by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,209,000 after acquiring an additional 603,750 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in United Continental by 64,686.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in United Continental during the fourth quarter valued at $681,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Continental from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UAL traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.87. The stock had a trading volume of 578,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its 200 day moving average is $87.06. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

