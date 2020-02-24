Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1,740.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,861. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

JKHY traded down $1.94 on Monday, reaching $169.07. 15,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,587. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.22 and a twelve month high of $174.93.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

