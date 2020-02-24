Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) by 11,703.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,230 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa SAB by 816.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 3rd quarter worth $1,508,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 4,142,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 925,472 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,300,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grupo Televisa SAB alerts:

Grupo Televisa SAB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.18. 106,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

TV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Grupo Televisa SAB Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.