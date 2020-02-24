Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley raised Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.83.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $8.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,287. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.00 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.