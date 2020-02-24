Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock traded down $4.31 on Monday, hitting $153.78. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,557. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.30 and a 200 day moving average of $150.22. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.63.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.