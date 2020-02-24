Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.49. The company had a trading volume of 527,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. Crh Plc has a one year low of $29.94 and a one year high of $40.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays downgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CRH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

